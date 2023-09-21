27 C
Youth arrested in Nagaon for alleged anti-national activities

NAGAON, Sept 20: Iqbal Hussain, a resident of Gendhuwa Pothar near Nagaon Batadrava Than, who had previously worked in Bangalore, was apprehended from his residence by a team from the Orissa Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

According to sources, the Orissa CID had filed a case under the Information Technology (IT) Act against Hussain for purportedly sharing data and internal information with a Pakistani individual named Abdul Haleem. The arrested youth was subjected to extensive questioning at the Nagaon Jajori Police Station. After completing the necessary legal procedures at the local court, he is expected to be transported back to the Orissa CID headquarters.

Nagaon’s superintendent of police, Navaneet Mahanta, stated that a CID team from Orissa had sought the cooperation of Nagaon Police to apprehend the youth against whom the Orissa CID had registered a case under the IT Act. The local Jajori Police Station worked in collaboration with the CID team to locate the youth, who had been residing at his Batadrava Gandhuwa Pothar-based residence.

