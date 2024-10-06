22.9 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 6, 2024
Youth held for allegedly strangulating mother to death

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 5: In a horrific incident, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his own mother in Dibrugarh, eastern Assam, on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Shankarjyoti Gogoi, a resident of Banipur Bylane No. 11, Dibrugarh.

Confirming the incident, Dibrugarh SP Rakesh Reddy said the accused has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

“The motive behind the crime is not known at this time, but further investigation will reveal the truth,” added the SP.
According to reports, the incident took place on Friday night at their home in Banipur Bylane No. 11.

Upon receiving the information, a police team from Gabharupathar Police Outpost promptly responded to the crime scene and recovered the body.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway.

