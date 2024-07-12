29 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 12, 2024
Youth thrashed to death in Dibrugarh

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 11: In a disturbing incident, a young man was tragically killed by a group of youths in the Alubari area of Dibrugarh on Thursday. The victim, identified as Kamal Sonar (24) from Alubari, Dibrugarh, lost his life in the incident. Police have arrested Deepjyoti Rajbanshi in connection with the murder.

“Kamal Sonar was allegedly killed by a group of 12 youths near an illegal liquor shop. It is suspected that Deepjyoti Rajbanshi had an old rivalry with Kamal. He was severely assaulted by the group at the liquor shop, resulting in serious injuries. He was admitted to AMCH in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Barbari Police Outpost, and the police have initiated an investigation into the case.

“I want justice for my husband. My husband was brutally killed by a group of 12 youths. He was the sole earner of our family, and now how can I look after my two children? This incident happened due to the rampant growth of illegal liquor shops in the Alubari area. The police should take necessary action to shut down all illegal liquor shops,” the deceased’s wife told media persons.

A police official stated, “Kamal Sonar went to the liquor shop on Wednesday night to consume alcohol where Deepjyoti Rajbanshi and his gang were present. Suddenly, an altercation broke out between them, and he was severely beaten by the group. He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, he passed away during treatment.”

