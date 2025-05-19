Youths opposing big industrialists during student life end up working for them: Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI, May 18: Claiming that Left and liberal ideologies are “obsolete” in current times, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday maintained that those opposing big industrialists during their student days being swayed by these beliefs end up working for such business houses later in life.

He also asserted that it is imperative to welcome investors to the state to secure the future of the younger generation, urging people not to fall into the “trap of the eternal youth leader”, without naming anyone.

Sarma was speaking at a MoU exchange ceremony for projects worth nearly Rs 22,900 crore which were signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit held in February this year.

“Left and liberal ideologies are obsolete now. Youth who are swayed by Left ideology during their student days cannot stick to it when they go out in search of jobs. When they have to face the tough situation of providing for their families, they have to seek employment with the same business houses which they had opposed during their student days,” the chief minister claimed.

“We may oppose big names like Tata, Adani, Ambani; but when it comes to getting jobs later, people end up working for them,” he added.

Sarma maintained that it is necessary to welcome investors to the state so that youth who are seeking employment for a paltry monthly salary of Rs 7,000-8,000 in other cities can find jobs near their homes.

If the youth have to go outside the state and work in the big companies there for such paltry amounts, why not bring those investors to our state, he added.

Claiming that 20 lakh youth from the state are working outside in low-paying positions with no protection under labour laws or social security, Sarma said it is necessary to welcome investors for the sake of the future of the youth.

“It is important that we do not fall into the trap of the ‘eternal youth leader’. We have grown up. For us, the life and future of our 20 lakh youth are more important than this eternal youth leader,” he said, without naming anyone.

He maintained that states such as Gujarat and Tamil Nadu did not fall into this “trap” and are now among the most prosperous ones.

“We have to welcome the investors so that we can be the future of India. As the prime minister says, the Northeast will be the engine of the country,” he added.

Sarma said that youths taking up high-paying jobs outside is welcome but it is also imperative to create more employment opportunities here.

“The people have to welcome investors. The permanent beneficiary when investment comes will be the youth,” he said, adding that a “negative perception” among investors towards Assam has been changing over the last couple of years and it is emerging as a preferred destination.

He also underlined the need for innovation, stating, “If we see the recent military action against Pakistan, we find that our air defence system is among the best in the world as our indigenous efforts were integrated with existing knowledge.”

“Innovation is key to progress and our state government has set up a new department for startups and innovation to take it forward,” Sarma added.

On proposals worth Rs 5.18 lakh crore made during the Advantage Assam summit, he said investment for about Rs 62,000 crore has already been actualised, with an almost equal amount in infrastructure and investment sectors.

“Within one year of the summit, we are expecting realisation of about Rs 1.5 lakh crore proposals. Another mega MoU signing ceremony will be held in September or October, when some of the major players will also be present,” Sarma added. (PTI)