22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
type here...

Zero deaths in snake bites

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Jan 2: Demow Model Hospital, situated at Demow Konwar, has achieved another milestone in snakebite treatment. Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesiologist and snake bite specialist at Demow Model Hospital, along with his team, has successfully prevented deaths due to snake bites for the third consecutive year. In recognition of this accomplishment, Demow Model Hospital will celebrate the ‘Hat-Trick Year of Zero Death in Snake Bites from 2021 to 2023’. A cake-cutting ceremony is scheduled on January 3, 2024, on the first floor of Demow Model Hospital, with the presence of dignitaries.

7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs
Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs
6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity
6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity
Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation
Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 January, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs 6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation