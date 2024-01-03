Zero deaths in snake bites

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Jan 2: Demow Model Hospital, situated at Demow Konwar, has achieved another milestone in snakebite treatment. Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesiologist and snake bite specialist at Demow Model Hospital, along with his team, has successfully prevented deaths due to snake bites for the third consecutive year. In recognition of this accomplishment, Demow Model Hospital will celebrate the ‘Hat-Trick Year of Zero Death in Snake Bites from 2021 to 2023’. A cake-cutting ceremony is scheduled on January 3, 2024, on the first floor of Demow Model Hospital, with the presence of dignitaries.