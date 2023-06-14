27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Zonal level sensitisation workshop on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ conducted in Tezpur

Assam
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 13: A comprehensive workshop on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ (EODB) was organised by the District Industries and Commerce Centre, Sonitpur at Hotel KRC Home Stay in Tezpur. Entrepreneurs from Sonitpur, Nagaon, Golaghat, and Morigaon actively participated in the day-long sensitisation workshop.

The workshop was inaugurated by MLA Tezpur, Pritihraj Rava, in the presence of deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, DDC Sonitpur Gaya Prasad Agarwal, CEO Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, GM DICC Sonitpur Pulak Jyoti Das, GM DICC Morigaon Manju Rani Gogoi, and other senior officials from the district administration and government departments.

During his speech, MLA Tezpur Prithiraj Rava highlighted the state government’s efforts to make Assam an attractive investment destination through the Ease of Doing Business program. He emphasised the importance of simplifying procedures and ensuring timely completion. Rava also acknowledged the entrepreneurial mindset of Assam’s youth and emphasised the need for improved loan disbursement to support aspiring entrepreneurs.

Deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra commended the initiative taken by the DICC and expressed confidence that the workshop would significantly contribute to promoting the business ecosystem in Assam. He highlighted the state’s abundant natural resources and strategic location as the gateway to Northeastern states. Mishra encouraged participating entrepreneurs to actively engage with the technical sessions and interact with the resource persons during the workshop. Ernst & Young consultants Rupam Das and Bibhuti Deori, along with Dhritiman Bharadwaj, assistant manager of Industries and Commerce, served as resource persons for the workshop.

