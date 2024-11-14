Gold slips Rs 50 to Rs 77,750 per 10 gm; silver climbs Rs 1,200

NEW DELHI, Nov 13: Gold prices slipped Rs 50 to a four-week low of Rs 77,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid firm global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

On Tuesday, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 77,800 per 10 grams.

However, silver prices rebounded after two days of straight fall by climbing Rs 1,200 to Rs 92,500 per kg against the previous close of Rs 91,300 per kg.

Price of gold of 99.5 per cent purity fell Rs 50 to Rs 77,350 per 10 grams. The yellow metal had finished lower at Rs 77,400 per kg on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery rose Rs 204, or 0.27 per cent, to trade at Rs 75,105 per 10 grams.

“Gold saw minor gains as investors anticipate the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which could offer some short-term support amidst an overall weak trend,” Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said.

The CPI’s downward trend towards the Federal Reserve’s 2 per cent target could pave the way for continued interest rate cuts, potentially supporting gold in the longer term, Trivedi added.

Silver contracts for December delivery jumped Rs 760, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 90,087 per kg on the exchange.

Globally, Comex gold futures rose USD 8 per ounce, or 0.31 per cent, to USD 2,614.30 per ounce.

“Gold declined slightly on Wednesday and consolidated in the lower end range. Following the US election, the dollar and Treasury yields continued to rise, which negatively impacted the price of precious metals,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

According to Kaynat Chainwala, AVP of Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, investors are continuing to assess the implications of Trump’s victory, particularly as several key appointments in his cabinet have adopted tough stances on China.

According to the latest report by the World Gold Council, global gold ETF outflows of around USD 809 million in the first week of November, after a six-month streak of inflows.

While North American funds led the outflows, strong demand from Asia provided some counterbalance, signalling concerns over potential US-China trade tensions, the report said.

Silver traded 0.85 per cent higher at USD 31.02 per ounce in the Asian market hours.

“Gold prices are trading steady close to a two-month low, weighed by a stronger US dollar and higher treasury yields ahead of the US macroeconomic data to be release later along with remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other central bank officials,” Pranav Mer, VP of Research (Commodity & Currency) at BlinkX and JM Financial, said. (PTI)