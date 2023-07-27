Industry experts come together to kickstart Mega Oil Plantation Drive in NE

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 26: The Government of India’s National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) has kickstarted a Mega Oil Plantation Drive from July 25 to August 5, 2023, with an aim to boost oil palm cultivation in the Northeast region. A roundtable was convened in Guwahati to commemorate this initiative, attended by experts from Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research, The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India, and Solidaridad Network. The discussion centered around the significance of oil palm cultivation for the region’s farmers and its potential to uplift their livelihoods.

The Mega Oil Plantation Drive in the Northeast holds promise for addressing India’s significant gap between demand and supply of edible oils and reducing imports, which amount to a staggering INR 120,000 Crore annually. By fully harnessing the potential of Oil Palm areas and increasing the production of Crude Palm Oil (CPO), the country can achieve food security and lessen the burden of edible oil imports.

The initiative also emphasizes the sustainability aspect of Indian oil palm cultivation, aiming to balance the demand for palm oil production with environmental and social responsibility, contributing to a more sustainable future for farmers and the environment. The experts echoed the need for state governments in the region to fast-track the land allotment process for oil palm cultivation, promoting prosperity for farmers with small land holdings.