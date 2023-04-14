24.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 14, 2023
type here...

Infosys Q4 net profit rises 7.8 pc to Rs 6,128 crore

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 13 (PTI): Infosys on Thursday posted a 7.8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore in March quarter of FY23, and gave 4-7 per cent revenue growth forecast for FY24 amid macro economic uncertainities.

The net profit (after minority interest) stood at Rs 5,686 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. Seen sequentially, the net profit for Q4 came in 7 per cent lower.

- Advertisement -

The results were below street estimates.

The Bengaluru-based Infosys — which competes in the market with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and other IT firms — also logged a 16 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter of FY23 at Rs 37,441 crore.

Infosys has given revenue growth guidance of 4-7 per cent for FY24.

Infosys, during Q3 earnings announcement in January this year, had raised FY23 revenue guidance to 16-16.5 per cent against the previously projected band of 15-16 per cent.

- Advertisement -

For the full year FY23, the net profit was up 9 per cent on year at Rs 24,095 crore, while revenue was 20.7 per cent higher at Rs 146,767 crore.

“As the environment has changed, we see strong interest from our clients for efficiency, cost and consolidation opportunities, resulting in a strong large deal pipeline,” Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said in a statement.

Most Beautiful Hill Stations In Meghalaya!
Most Beautiful Hill Stations In Meghalaya!
7 Days of Bohag Bihu
7 Days of Bohag Bihu
Stunning And Bold Outfits Of Shraddha Das
Stunning And Bold Outfits Of Shraddha Das
Top Engineering Colleges in India
Top Engineering Colleges in India
Top Medical Colleges in India and Their Fees
Top Medical Colleges in India and Their Fees
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

HDFC Ltd opens new office in Dibrugarh

The Hills Times - 0
Most Beautiful Hill Stations In Meghalaya! 7 Days of Bohag Bihu Stunning And Bold Outfits Of Shraddha Das Top Engineering Colleges in India Top Medical Colleges in India and Their Fees