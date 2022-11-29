Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Announces Excellent Results

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd pioneer in the design, development, and assembly of custom-built electronics and electro-mechanical solutions, has announced excellent results for the quarter and a half year that ended September 30.

For the half year ended September 30 (consolidated performance), the company recorded a 48% jump in revenues YoY, from Rs 73.42 crore to Rs 108.80 crore. For the corresponding period, the PAT grew 47% YoY, from Rs 3.33 crore to Rs 4.92 crore.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd offers solutions based on state-of-the-art technologies for aerospace, defence, and space as primary customers and also caters to solutions for railways, automotive, and homeland security markets.

“The high entry barrier coupled with the long term nature of contracts of the order book provides revenue visibility over the medium term. Further, AMSLs growth prospects remain healthy, supported by the Indian government’s focus towards indigenisation in the defense sector amid the Make in India thrust,” the rating agency added.