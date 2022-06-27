JAYPORE Announces The Much-Awaited ‘End Of Season Sale’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 26: JAYPORE, India’s leading craft and artisanal brand, announced the ‘End of Season Sale’ where customers can enjoy up to 50% discount on a curated collection of kurtas, precious jewels, exquisite décor, kids wear, etc.

Notably, JAYPORE works closely with artisans, craft persons, and leading brands to curate the best weaves, embroideries, and designs, packaged into collections across categories at exceptional value for its patrons. Each piece tells a grand craft story and celebrates the rich cultural history of this country. It is one of India’s leading destination brands for all things Craft and Artisanal across exquisite apparel, jewelry, and home products. The brand sources from more than 70 craft clusters and curates it on its beautiful website jaypore.com, and three stores in Delhi and Bangalore.