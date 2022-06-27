30 C
Lifestyle Announces ‘Sale Of The Season’

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, June 26: Lifestyle announced its much-awaited ‘Sale of the Season’ where customers can find up to 50% off along with many more exciting deals on the latest styles across top fashion brands. Fashion shoppers can now look at giving their wardrobes a stylish makeover as Lifestyle is offering compelling discounts across categories for men, women, and kids. Further, there is a special offer for SBI Credit card holders who get an additional 10% cashback on a minimum shopping value of Rs 7000.
The Lifestyle Sale will be valid across all Lifestyle Stores, online at lifestylestores.com, and on the Lifestyle app available for Android and iPhone users.

