Orient Blackswan Completes 75 Years

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Orient BlackSwan traces its roots back to 1895 when British publishers Longman, Green, and Co. arrived on Indian shores. They began with premises in Bombay and then, in 1905, expanded to Calcutta. Buoyed by the rapid spread of colonial education, the company soon made its mark in educational publishing. After India attained independence, it was officially registered as an Indian company on January 7, 1948, called Orient Longmans Limited. In 1961, the company received its first Indian Chairman J Rameshwar Rao took over as Chairman in 1964 and his family still runs the company.

In the words of Dr YV Reddy, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Governor of RBI, “In the 75 years of independent Indian publishing, no company has been as intricately involved in the country’s future and well-being as Orient BlackSwan. It has been a pleasure to publish with an organisation that stands for quality, ethics, high standards, and integrity.”

Special mention must be made of Orient BlackSwan’s Indian languages publishing program, which has, over the years, made available both textbooks and reference titles to readers across the country in languages that span the breadth of the country, from Hindi to Bangla, Marathi, and Telugu.