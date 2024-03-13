28 C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Al Pacino addresses Oscars’ best picture controversy, says he was told not to name nominees

Los Angeles, March 12 (PTI) Hollywood icon Al Pacino has issued a clarification over the way he presented the best picture category at the 2024 Oscars ceremony.
The ceremony, held at the Dolby theatre on Sunday, saw Pacino walking on the stage to announce the winner for the final and most important award of the night.
But in a rather odd presentation, the veteran actor did not list any of the 10 nominees for best picture and simply opened the envelope, announcing Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” as the winner.
The 83-year-old actor released a statement on Monday, offering clarification about why he didn’t mention the names of the nominees, which also included “American Fiction”, “Anatomy of a Fall”, “Barbie”, “The Holdovers”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Maestro”, “Past Lives”, “Poor Things” and “The Zone of Interest”.
“I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honoured to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented,” the actor said.
Pacino, who won the Oscar for best actor for 1992’s “Scent of a Woman”, said he is aware that being nominated for an Academy Award is “a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful”.
“I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathise with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement,” he added.

 

