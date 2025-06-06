Shubhankar aka Hectik wins ‘Hip Hop India’ season two on Amazon MX Player

Mumbai, June 5: Shubhankar, popularly known as Hectik, has been crowned as the winner of “Hip Hop India” season two, the popular dance reality series.

The grand finale of the show, which streams on Amazon MX Player, featured high-octane performances and star-studded appearances. Shubhankar outshined fellow finalists Hitesh, Rule Breakerz, Aman-Kunal, and Lil Pool to emerge as the winner.

He impressed judges Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora with his explosive KRUMP performances, a street dance style that originated in the early 2000s, throughout the season. The finale episode also featured special appearances by actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, who were present to promote their upcoming film “Metro… In Dino”, releasing in theatres on July 4. “My journey at ‘Hip Hop India’ season two has been incredible and something that I’ll never forget… KRUMP taught me to move with purpose and speak without words. Now it’s time to take KRUMP to places it’s never been,” Shubhankar said. D’Souza praised the winner and said Shubhankar brought a new language to the stage. “His KRUMP performances weren’t just powerful, they were honest, intense, and unforgettable. That’s what hip hop is all about— channeling who you are into your art. Week after week, he performed like he had something to prove, and today he proved it to the entire nation,” he added. (PTI)