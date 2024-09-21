Sohum Shah’s‘Tumbbad’ collects` 13.44 crore,surpasses previous box office haul

New Delhi, Sept 20: Actor-producer Sohum Shah’s “Tumbbad” has collected Rs 13.44 crore net in its re-run at the domestic box office, surpassing the money it earned when it was released in 2018.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by the actor under his banner Sohum Shah Films, the horror drama received critical acclaim when it released in theatres on October 12, 2018.

It was re-released in theatres last week on popular demands from fans.

The film added Rs 1.33 crore on Thursday that took its seven day total to Rs 13.44 crore, Sohum Shah Films said in a post on Friday.

“Your love continues to pour in and we are super thrilled!” the banner wrote in the caption.

According to Box Office India, the movie had earned Rs 12.44 crore in net box office collection in 2018.

Set in a Maharashtra village, “Tumbbad” explores Vinayak Rao’s (Shah) descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

In an interview with PTI recently, Shah said “Tumbbad” didn’t reach viewers “properly” when it was released in 2018.

“Whenever I post something on Instagram or Twitter, there are only two kinds of comments — ‘When are you making ‘Tumbbad 2?’ or ‘Why are you not re-releasing the movie in theatres?’ People want to see ‘Tumbbad’ on the big screen. They have given me a lot of love and I want to give them another opportunity to watch this movie in theatres,” he had said.

Last week, Shah also announced a sequel to “Tumbbad”, a long-standing demand from the film’s loyal fanbase. (PTI)

