Sun shining bright on us, don’t want to becomecomplacent: ‘Stree 2’ music composers Sachin-Jigar

New Delhi, Sept 10: Music composer duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya are pumped up by the success of a “landmark” film like horror comedy “Stree 2” and they want to treat it as a stepping stone to move ahead, not become complacent.

The composers, better known as Sachin-Jigar, had created the soundtrack of 2018’s “Stree” and they returned to design music for its highly anticipated sequel which has earned over Rs 600 crore in India. Sachin, one of half of the duo, said it’s great to be recognised for their hard work.

“It’s fan love that completes your journey whether it’s your beginning or you are consistently putting out good stuff. We had to probably hit the landmark that one of our films had earned over Rs 500 crore. It is overwhelming. On some days, I pinch myself as I wake up to different box office figures in the morning.

“We also feel the strength to feel that we have come so far that people have given us so much love. We will work harder and break more records. The sun is shining bright on us but that doesn’t mean we become complacent. We need to consider this as a stepping stone to move ahead,” he told PTI in an interview. Jigar said “Stree 2” is a rare phenomenon where both the film and the music has been appreciated. They composed four songs “Aaj Ki Raat”, “Khoobsurat”, “Aayi Nai”, and “Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum” for the film.

“Sometimes, when the songs work, the film doesn’t. It’s rare when the film, songs, jokes, everything lands together. The collective feeling of success makes us feel grateful. For example, we all loved the music of ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and the film also worked. The film and music together created one milestone. We are grateful to find that landmark in our career,” he added. Sachin said they want audiences to come to the theatre to watch their songs in a film.

“We want people to come to the big screen to watch the film in big numbers. If every house has a 7.1 (home theatre system), why will they come to the theatre? You can expect that kind of result when you can promise an all-round entertainment. “Otherwise, you can’t expect them to keep showering you with love if you don’t do your job well. When we look at the streaming space, it’s clear that Hindi films have less songs today and independent artists are putting out more songs. We are aware of this but that inspires us.”

Citing the example of Madhubanti Bagchi who sang “Aaj Ki Raat”, a situational peppy dance number starring Tamannaah Bhatia in “Stree 2”, Sachin said today people are not averse to accepting new voices.

“By making a 15-second clip, a new voice on social media is as popular as a film star working hard in the industry for 30 years or so. Our world is getting smaller and our stage is getting bigger. We’ll have to take this positively. ‘Stree 2’ is a big example that Hindi films can still do that,” he added. There was a time when songs were used in the background, said Jigar. “Essentially, Bollywood films are about song and dance, and entertainment. Our songs are so powerful that we can ask people to come to theatres to watch them (songs). We saw something similar when we did ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. People liked two of its songs ‘Tere Vaaste’ and ‘Phir Aur Chahiye’ so much that we started getting messages saying ‘we went to see the songs and we loved the film’. (PTI)

