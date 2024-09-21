‘The Night Manager’nominated in dramaseries category at IntEmmys, Anil Kapoor ‘ecstatic’

New Delhi, Sept 20: The Indian version of “The Night Manager”, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, has received a nomination in the drama series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards.

“The Night Manager” is the only entry from India across 14 categories at the nominations that were announced on Thursday in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS).

The series, directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, is adapted from both — the John le Carre’s novel and the British show, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.

“The Night Manager” will compete with French show “Les Gouttes de Dieu” (Drops of God), “The Newsreader – Season 2” from Australia and “Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido” season two from Argentina in the category.

Kapur, who essayed the titular Night Manager, said he is happy that his series debut received an International Emmy nod and it is a “big moment” for the entire team.

“An Emmy Nomination for my first series.. wow! From day one, we knew that we were creating something special with The Night Manager but for it to receive so much love and recognition across the country, and the world was not something any of us had imagined. This is such a big moment for us all!” he said.

In the Indian take, Kapur played Shaan Sengupta, a hotel night manager, who goes undercover to bring down the empire of arms dealer Shaildendra ‘Shelly’ Rungta (played by Anil Kapoor). Kapoor said he is “ecstatic” over the nomination, which is a “worthy reminder” that hard work always pays off. “It’s just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’ has been nominated for an International Emmy. I remember when the offer came in, I was conflicted. It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex, but also, on the other hand, the huge responsibility of trying to add newness and authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie.

“This validation from the Emmys, in addition to the tremendous love that we have received from fans worldwide, is a worthy reminder that hard work always pays.. I am ecstatic and hungrier than ever before for what’s to come,” the actor said. Also starring Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl, “The Night Manager” is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia for Disney+ Hotstar.

Dhulipala, who played Kaveri, said the news of the show’s nomination is “motivating and moving”.

“This is such fantastic news! I’m so happy for the directors Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose as well as our phenomenal technical crew. Big shout out to Anil Sir, Aditya, Tillotama and the rest of the cast for this exciting moment and shared joy!” she added.

Modi said he is beyond happy that “The Night Manager” is the only Indian nomination at the 2024 International Emmys.

“With The Night Manager, the most challenging thing was to tell the story again in a way that it would appeal to the audiences. Each character has been crafted meticulously, in a way that they connect with the Indian audiences and the ethos,” he added. The International Emmys, to be held in New York on November 25, will be hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das, who won an award last year for his stand-up special “Landing”. Nominees for International Emmys come from different countries such as Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, India, Chile, Colombia, France, Japan, Germany and many others. (PTI)

