By: Ranjan K Baruah

There are many emerging careers for young people and most of them are related to the online or digital world. The best part is one need not be much educated to be successful in these kinds of career options. Few emerging career options are Digital Marketing, Video Marketing and Youtube, Affiliate Marketing, Graphics Designing, etc.

Digital marketing: It is the component of marketing that uses the Internet and online based digital technologies such as desktop computers, mobile phones and other digital media and platforms to promote products and services. As digital platforms became increasingly incorporated into marketing plans and everyday life and as people increasingly use digital devices instead of visiting physical shops, digital marketing campaigns have become prevalent, employing combinations of search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), content marketing, influencer marketing, content automation, campaign marketing, data-driven marketing, e-commerce marketing, social media marketing, social media optimization, e-mail direct marketing, display advertising, e–books, and optical disks and games have become commonplace. This brings more opportunities for our young people to be in the field of digital marketing.

YouTube: One of the most popular career options for our young people may be becoming a youtuber or getting engaged with video marketing. One needs to be popular or upload contents which become popular and ads may be related and income can be generated. There is much competition in this field but with creativity and innovation any one can be successful.

Affiliate marketing: It is a marketing arrangement in which affiliates receive a commission for each visit, signup or sale they generate for a merchant. This arrangement allows businesses to outsource part of the sales process. It is a form of performance-based marketing where the commission acts as an incentive for the affiliate; this commission is usually a percentage of the price of the product being sold, but can also be a flat rate per referral. It is good option for those who are well connected digitally

Graphic design: It is a profession, academic discipline and applied art whose activity consists in projecting visual communications intended to transmit specific messages to social groups, with specific objectives. Graphic design is an interdisciplinary branch of design and of the fine arts. Its practice involves creativity, innovation and lateral thinking using manual or digital tools, where it is usual to use text and graphics to communicate visually.

Exams Update:

CDSE: Applications have been invited from interested candidates for admission to Indian Military Academy, Naval Academy and Air Force Academy through Combined Defense Service Examination (I) 2023. Combined Defence Service Examination would be held on 16th April across different examination centres.

NDA: An Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 147th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 02 January 2023. The examination would be held on 16th April. (The author is a career mentor and skill trainer and can be reached at 8473943734 or bkranjan@gmail.com for any further queries)