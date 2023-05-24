Results Of The High School Certificate Examination

By: Dipak Kurmi

The number of candidates who passed the High School Leaving Certificate Examination for the 2023 academic year is 3,01,8. The percentage is 72.69. The results are usually announced on the previously announced day but this time it is somewhat exceptional. However, as in the past, every student who has achieved success this year must be preparing to move on to a new chapter in their academic career. The two-year course of higher secondary education, which starts immediately after the completion of high school education, is a gateway to higher education. If this barrier is successfully overcome, a student can easily enter the world of higher education. Therefore, I feel that students and parents should consider some aspects before enrolling in higher secondary.

Students and parents should be aware of the choice of disciplines (mainly Science, Arts and Commerce) during enrollment in Higher Secondary. There are many students who choose their fields without any idea based on their marks in the high school examinations. This requires both students and parents to check some aspects of the branch in advance. Similarly, you need to be careful about choosing the subject of a branch. Some students may also consider enrolling in courses like Polytechnic, ITI etc. instead of enrolling in Higher Secondary. I also think it is necessary to seek the help of appropriate career counselors as required. There is also a need to be vigilant in choosing institutions for higher secondary admission. In particular, instead of giving priority for admission only on the basis of previous results of the institution, the necessary infrastructure such as improved classrooms, laboratory, library facilities etc. should also be considered. Similarly, regular teaching, number of teachers, etc. should be considered. Parents should pay special attention to ensure that all students have the opportunity to enroll in recognized educational institutions. There are many different types of jobs available in the country. There are many different types of jobs available in the country. This system has made it easier to access information on recognized educational institutions. This is because educational institutions are also required to register on this website. Currently, many educational institutions have been established in different regions, and the possibility of some unrecognized (fake) educational institutions cannot be ruled out.

The education received in both the academic years of higher secondary and the results of the final year examinations – both these aspects determine the direction of a student’s higher education, paving the way. Therefore, it is necessary to prepare for admission by considering each aspect of field selection, subject selection and institution selection very seriously. Therefore, it is necessary to take the candidates who have passed the high school examination in the right direction and develop them as the human resources of the future. It is important to remember that many gifted students are disrupted in their academic lives as a result of wrong choices made in these areas. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)