Seijosa: A potential hub for ecotourism

By: Lalit Nath

In the poetic words of English romantic poet Wordsworth, “Nature is an infinite living force, which can give the mind pure joy. There is a sensitive soul in everything in nature.” Seijosa, with its eternal divine beauty, showcases the setting sun, the blue sky, majestic mountains, lush trees and the melodious songs of birds. This serene destination seems to be a reservoir of true happiness and joy, always exuding generosity and a spirit of giving. Seijosa is a harmonious blend of lush landscapes, meditative mountain vistas, and the breathtaking spectacle of the rising sun. With the sweet chirping of migratory birds echoing through its surroundings, Seijosa is fast emerging as a potential hub of ecotourism, inviting nature enthusiasts to immerse themselves in its captivating allure. Seijosa, nestled in the northwestern corner of Bishwanath district within the Naduar forest area on the border of East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, continues to captivate tourists with its timeless allure.

Renowned for its pristine beauty, this scenic destination has been a favourite among nature enthusiasts for decades. Its diverse mountainous landscapes offer a perfect backdrop for winter holiday getaways. The Bardikarai River, a 66 km watercourse, originates on the border of East Kameng and South Sovansiri districts, meandering through the Naduar forest area before gracefully joining the Chilanighat of the Bharali River. Boasting a deep and fast-flowing current, the Bardikarai River is a natural treasure trove, attracting those seeking to immerse themselves in the beauty of Seijosa. The scenic Bardikarai River stands as a haven for a myriad of vibrant migratory birds along its picturesque banks. From enchanting ducks to majestic pelicans, the river’s shores resonate with the harmonious calls of these diverse avian visitors, captivating the hearts of onlookers. Beneath the glistening surface of the Bardikarai River, a thriving aquatic ecosystem thrives, hosting an abundance of fish species like rockfish, mudfish, labeo, jongni pithia, and more. Delving into the historical tapestry, the adjacent forest, once an exclusive domain of wild elephants, holds echoes of the past as the renowned ‘Dikrai Mahal,’ a prime hunting ground for elephants, existed until the 1980s. Notably, the conservation efforts in the region are exemplified by the ‘Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary and Tiger Reserve,’ sprawling over 861.95 sq km near Bardikarai. Recognized as a Project Tiger Reserve, this sanctuary safeguards the unique heritage, biodiversity and significance of the Bardikarai River, making it a focal point of environmental preservation. In a historical revelation, the ‘Kalika Purana’ and the ‘Yogini Tantra’ unveil the borders of Kamarupa, extending from the Karatwa River in Bengal to the west, encompassing Assam to the east.

According to these ancient texts, the eastern boundary is marked by the Dikkarbasini River of Assam, reaching up to Kanjgiri in Nepal in the north. Scholars suggest a correlation between the present Jiabharali River and the historic Dikkarbasini or Bardikarai, positing that the Jiabharali River, now flowing along the eastern perimeter of Tezpur city, may be the modern equivalent. This revelation adds a layer of understanding to the region’s geographical evolution, with the Jiabharali River winding through the Bhairavi Temple hill and merging into the mighty Brahmaputra. In the heart of Bardikarai Bharali, Nameri National Park stands as a haven for diverse bird species, including the majestic White-winged Wood Duck, Indian river tern, Asian Openbill, and Lesser Whistling Duck. This pristine landscape, bridging Assam and Arunachal, faces an impending threat to its natural splendor due to unplanned commercial activities, reckless resource exploitation, and inadequate environmental oversight, resulting in catastrophic floods. The diminishing forest areas jeopardize the existence of wildlife, pushing some species to the brink of extinction.

Amidst this ecological turmoil, Seijosa, a charming tourist destination 22 km from Itakhola, remains resilient, drawing visitors seeking solace in nature’s embrace. Proposing a solution, advocates for the region emphasize the urgency of reforestation and wildlife conservation to revive the area’s allure, beckoning both domestic and international tourists. Advocates argue against conventional entertainment infrastructure, promoting eco-tourism that thrives on the intrinsic beauty of Seijosa, fostering a delicate balance between humanity and nature. In a bid to harness the untapped potential of Seijosa’s rich natural heritage, local advocates are urging the Assam Tourism Development Corporation of the Government of Assam to spearhead the transformation of the region into an environmental tourism hotspot. Emphasizing activities such as forest walks, bird watching, trekking, boating, gliding, paracycling, and environmental studies, the proposed initiative not only promises a haven for nature enthusiasts but also holds the promise of generating employment for the local unemployed population. The call to develop Seijosa as a tourist destination underscores the commitment to fostering sustainable tourism in the region.