By: Dr. Aniruddha Babar

For over a decade, I have immersed myself in the study of our Naga society. Moreover, as a keen observer and a student, I have closely watched and interacted with my students (and also my disciples studying in many other colleges in Nagaland), gaining insights into their lives, likes, dislikes, dreams, aspirations and complex minds. In the larger narrative of Nagaland being projected as a conflict-ridden region, much has been written, spoken and discussed about military presence, AFSPA, and very important-the Naga political issues. However, what has been sorely missing is an exploration of the heartfelt desires and ambitions of the young Naga generation.

It is a painful observation that amidst the plethora of books penned by Naga, non-Naga and western intellectuals, there has been a gross neglect of the genuine dreams and aspirations of the modern Naga youth. In response to this void, I have taken it upon myself to become the voice of my students, disciples and friends. I have resolved to write their stories—the tales of struggles in their life, their courage, patriotism, and unwavering love for our nation. My Naga students have transformed me into a storyteller, and through various mediums like articles and poems, I seek to ensure that their stories reach far and wide.

The stories of the young generation of Nagas must transcend the boundaries of Nagaland and reach every corner of India, where understanding and awareness about the Nagas still need to be fostered.

No more shall we dwell in the preamble. Instead, I shall now share with you an epic tale of five extraordinary students and their professor, all united by a simple yet powerful dream.

This story revolves around their decision to undertake a perilous mountaineering expedition to conquer the mighty Mt. Saramati in the rainy season. Their objective was to hoist the Indian tricolor, ‘Tiranga,’ on its summit on the auspicious day of 15th August, marking our nation’s Independence Day and the grand celebrations of “Azadika Amrit Mahotsav.”

In the following lines, I shall narrate this remarkable journey, which epitomizes the spirit of courage, determination, and love for our nation. This story encapsulates the profound significance of their dream and the challenges they faced along the way. Through their extraordinary feat, they aimed to inspire and ignite the hearts of their fellow Nagas and the rest of the citizens in the country alike.

Stay tuned as I unveil the incredible journey of these five students and their professor. Together, they embarked on a quest that would test their limits, redefine their capabilities, and remind us all of the indomitable spirit that lies within each of us.

This is a tale that deserves to be heard and cherished, for it signifies the triumph of dreams and the unwavering devotion to our beloved nation.

So join me as we delve into this inspiring narrative and uncover the true essence of the young Naga generation—a generation ready to conquer mountains, break barriers, and leave an indelible mark on the pages of history. Together, let us celebrate their spirit and ensure that their stories resonate far and wide, touching the hearts of all who yearn to understand the Nagas and the dreams that bind us as one.

In the midst of ‘people’s doubt and ‘those’ naysayers’ cries,

On 10th of August, 2022 a ‘Section’ of ‘Tetso Mountaineering Club’ embarked on a journey, reaching for the skies.

“The Azad Hind Expedition”, a daring quest, to conquer Mt. Saramati, they put themselves to the severest test.

Without support, the monsoon’s might,

With the blessings of parents they took a bold decision, fueled by their inner light.

Discouraged by many- said it couldn’t be done,

But they were absolutely determined, under the rain and sun.

Kejingkhum Yimchunger, Kupuvi K. Chisho, Chandra Singh Subba, Ratan Dev Nath, Neisemenuo Yhome and ‘The Professor’,

Together they stood, ready to face the unknown.

With each step they climbed, rain pouring down,

Their spirits soared, their determination profound.

On the 15th of August, a momentous day,

The ‘Supreme Six’ reached the summit, where Tiranga would sway.

With pride in their hearts, they hoisted it high,

To honor the nation’s independence, oh, how time flies.

In the history of Nagaland, a milestone was set,

As they celebrated “Azadika Amrit Mahotsav”, with no regret.

For they proved that with courage, purity and unity,

They can achieve greatness, even in adversity.

So let their story inspire, let it ignite,

The fire of patriotism, burning ever so bright.

With unwavering faith and a spirit so brave,

They stand as proud soldiers, our country to save.

For Azad Hind, for the love of our land,

They climbed the mighty Saramati, hand in hand.

A tribute to India, her freedom they hold dear,

Together they’ll soar, overcoming every fear.

On that rainy day, when they raised the flag,

They felt the winds of freedom, their spirits never sag.

In the heart of Nagaland, a legacy was born,

As they celebrated their victory for the nation, with hope reborn.

So let the echoes of their expedition resound,

From the peaks of Saramati to the sacred ground.

May their story inspire, may it forever be told,

Of the brave climbers of “BHARAT”- The Eagles- who dared to be bold. (The author is an academician in the Dept of Political Science, Tetso College)