Talking Points: Where Have All The Birds Disappeared?

By: Narvijay Yadav

Have you ever noticed that there are very few species of birds seen now around us? The number of avian species that we used to witness three-four decades ago has decreased to an alarming level. Many species of birds have disappeared from the urban surroundings completely. One of the major reasons behind this change is the declining number of insects and moths, as a heavy amount of chemical fertilizers and insecticides are used in farming. This trend is seen as a global phenomenon. It is estimated that 75 percent of insect species have been wiped out from the agriculture fields. These insects and moths used to be the basic food of most birds. Obviously, the number of birds that survive by feeding on insects has also decreased. This has happened due to the excessive use of pesticides in agriculture fields. This practice not only killed the pests but also deteriorated the quality of agricultural soil.

Sadhguru Jaggi, the founder of the Isha Foundation, travelled to many countries to create awareness about the deteriorating condition of the soil early this year. His ‘save soil’ movement has gained wide acceptance globally. He says that due to overuse and exploitation of agricultural land soil has been losing its quality. The greedy tendency of humans has played a big role in spoiling the state of the environment. In the name of development, more than 1.3 million square miles of forest were cut in the last 25 years.

The World Bank estimates that humans have destroyed 10 million square miles of forest since the beginning of the 20th century, which has also destroyed biodiversity and is the reason behind the increase in the temperature on Earth. During the pandemic period (2020-21), nature in many ways attracted the attention of humans to the point that if the earth is harmed, then nature has to balance in its own way.

From individuals to companies, governments, and nations, efforts have to be made at every level to save the environment. For this, the Sustainable Development Goals have been issued by the United Nations. Information about this has been given in the latest report of Hurun India. According to the report, 29 of India’s top 50 companies that have taken measures in this direction include ITC, Infosys, Cipla, Adani Port, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Zinc and Tech Mahindra. Inspired by this list, other companies can step up their efforts. Many companies are constantly turning to such energy sources, which cause the least harm to the environment. For this, water recycling plants and solar energy plants are being set up. Adani group has planned to set up a huge air turbine in Gujarat, higher than the statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. The turbine is believed to generate electricity enough to light up a few hundred villages in the state. By taking the green steps, not only will the environment be safe, but the cost of companies will also be reduced. (The writer is a senior journalist and columnist. He can be reached at narvijayindia@gmail.com)