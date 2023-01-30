Understanding Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering

By: Ranjan K Baruah

There are few branches in engineering which are yet to be explored by our students. One such area of study is bioengineering. It is a discipline that applies engineering principles of design and analysis to biological systems and biomedical technologies. Examples of bioengineering research include bacteria engineered to produce chemicals, new medical imaging technology, portable disease diagnostic devices, and tissue engineered organs. Examples of bioengineering research include bacteria engineered to produce chemicals, new medical imaging technology, portable and rapid disease diagnostic devices, prosthetics, biopharmaceuticals, and tissue-engineered organs.

- Advertisement -

Similarly another area of studies is bio medical engineering. Biomedical engineering is a specialized area of bioengineering that puts many of the discipline’s principal theories into practice to improve human health. It is the application of engineering principles and design concepts to medicine and biology for healthcare purposes. Biomedical engineering has recently emerged as its own study, as compared to many other engineering fields. In simple terms, it is the application of engineering principles to solve health and health care problems. These engineers use their knowledge of engineering to create medical devices, equipment, and processes to heal, treat, or improve health conditions.

Biomedical engineers differ from other engineering disciplines that have an influence on human health in that biomedical engineers use and apply an intimate knowledge of modern biological principles in their engineering design process. Different engineering colleges offer degree courses while polytechnics offer diploma programmes related to bioengineering or biomedical engineering. North Eastern Hill University offers B tech courses in Biomedical Engineering.

Internships/Fellowships Update:

Internship at ADB: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. ADB’s internship program is a project-oriented learning opportunity for graduate students to gain experience through research assignments based on ADB’s current operational needs. ADB advertises internship assignments twice a year and welcomes motivated, open-minded, and self-directed individuals to apply.

- Advertisement -

The internship program offers the opportunity to work in a major international development organization, work collaboratively with experienced professionals from over 50 different countries, gain a deeper understanding of development finance and the impact of the work ADB does and contribute to ADB’s business through research outputs. Internship candidates must be enrolled in a Master’s- or PhD-level program at a school in one of the ADB member nations, both prior to and after the internship assignment. Aspirants may apply before 15th February.

India Fellow Programme: The vision of India Fellow programme is a future where leaders in all spheres of life are driven by compassion, commitment and understanding of the social challenges that India faces and has a deep desire to make a difference. Its mission is to engage young Indians in nation building. The fellowship programme creates a learning platform for young Indians who undergo an 18-month long journey of discovering their own leadership potential. It includes training, mentor-ship, reflections and hands-on work experience with a grassroots organization working on social issues. Interested young people may apply before 31st January. (The author is a career mentor and skill trainer and can be reached at 8473943734 or bkranjan@gmail.com)