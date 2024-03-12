80th anniversary of B Borooah College concludes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 11: The 80th anniversary of B Borooah College concluded on Sunday.

A cultural rally related to the anniversary was inaugurated by AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya.

Former Bibian Bhattacharya on the second day of the 80th anniversary Bhattacharya said, he was nostalgic to inaugurate the cultural procession with the participation of 40 cultural groups representing different ethnic groups of Assam and other parts of the country.

“The B Borooah College has been showing us the way,” he said.

The procession was led by alumni Himanshu Das and Kulen Das. Alumni Association president Professor Jagdish Chandra Goswami, executive president Dr Dhruvajyoti Chowdhury, secretary Dr Vijay Goswami, assistant secretary Nurul Haque, administrative officer Jatin Bora and Satyabrat Baruah among others were also present on the occasion.

The event was attended by students, professors and alumni of each department of the college. The event was attended by students of each department of B. Barua College. Afterwards, an exchange of views was held among the alumni entitled “Splitting the Fog of Memories” The event was inaugurated by Professor Jagdish Chandra Goswami. Sonapur College Professor Dr Biman Patwari, Puthimari College Principal Dr Nitya Kalita, Rangia College Principal Dr Brajen Shaikia, Dr Nijra Goswami were also present on the occasion.

The cultural event towards the evening was inaugurated by Sanjeev Narayan, alumnus and owner of Prag News.

The first day of the programme started with the hoisting of 80 flags and the concert was held at the Nehru Stadium.

Singer Zubeen Garg was conferred the title Surjya Kantha on the occasion.