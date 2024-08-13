32 C
Assam Govt Signs MoU with Prasar Bharati for 52-Episode Series on Lachit Barphukan

In a significant move, Assam signs an MoU with Prasar Bharati to produce a 52-episode series on Lachit Barphukan, bringing the legendary warrior's story to homes across India.

HT Digital

August 13, Tuesday: In a historic initiative, the Assam government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prasar Bharati to produce a 52-episode television series on the legendary Assamese warrior, Lachit Barphukan. The series, which aims to chronicle the life and heroic exploits of Barphukan, is set to bring his story to households across the country.

Announcing the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to express his excitement about the project. “Today, we signed a momentous MoU with Prasar Bharati to produce a 52-episode series on Lachit Barphukan,” Sarma tweeted. He emphasized that the series will serve as a tribute to Barphukan’s unparalleled bravery, particularly his pivotal role in defeating the Mughals.

The series is expected to showcase the valour and strategic brilliance of Lachit Barphukan, whose leadership was instrumental in preserving Assam’s sovereignty during the 17th century. By airing the series nationwide, the Assam government hopes to familiarize the entire country with one of its greatest warriors, ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire future generations.

This collaboration with Prasar Bharati marks a significant step in promoting Assam’s rich history and cultural heritage on a national platform. The series is poised to be a major milestone in bringing the tales of Assam’s greatest warrior into the limelight, celebrating his enduring impact on the state and the nation.

