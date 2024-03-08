18 C
Auxilium Reach Out celebrates International Women's Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 7: International Women’s Day is celebrated on Thursday at Auxilium Reach Out, Guwahati to inspire and appreciate women. The event aimed to raise awareness on the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” and the campaign theme “Inspire Inclusion” among more than 100 women who participated in the grand celebration.

The event was graced by Mitali P Kalita, secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha of Chandrapur (chief guest), Upen Goswami, principal of Amchong TE Model High School, and Annie Enchanatil, director of Auxilium Reach Out.

Mitali P Kalita, the chief guest, delivered a powerful and motivating speech encouraging women to focus on social, economic and political empowerment and to strengthen their efforts.

A brief introduction on ARO was shared by Annie, director of ARO: “Auxilium Reach Out founded in 2000 is the planning and development office of the daughters of Mary Help of Christians (Salesian Sisters of Don Bosco), Guwahati Province. With more than 20 years of experience in community development, sustainable livelihood, vocational training and employment promotion for the vulnerable youth, right to education, distress migration, anti-human trafficking, climate action, and natural resource management. ARO continues to work with the tribal and non-tribal communities in the 4 states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland. ARO has specially focused on the most marginalised women, youth and children, bringing considerable changes in their life and improved standards of living.” During the event, a ‘Luckiest Women Raffle Draw’ was organised, where a woman from Banumimaidam won the top prize. Additionally, 5 women from across Guwahati were awarded with 5 consolation prizes.

