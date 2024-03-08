BJP launches mobile vehicles to gather public consultation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 7: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched 28 special class vehicles to gather consultation from public on Thursday.

The vehicles would reach out to public to gather consultation before preparing its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The vehicles were inaugurated by former state BJP president and MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya at a function held at the state BJP headquarters in Bashishta. He said that as per the directive of the National Committee the 28 mobile vehicles will visit different parts of Assam to receive the views and suggestions of the people and the suggestions of the people will be sent to Delhi at the next stage.

“Every Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker is fully prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After the announcement of the list of candidates for the first phase, party workers have already participated actively in the activities of the organisation. The party has been encouraged by the continuous activities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the state level. The campaign will continue till March The BJP National Committee will prepare a resolution paper for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections based on the views and suggestions provided by the public. The event was attended by State BJP vice president Rekharani Das Boro, State BJP election management committee co-convener Dilip Das, State treasurer Rajkumar Sharma, press department convener Dewan Dhruvajyoti Moral and party workers,” release stated.