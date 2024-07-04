City Police’s Cyber PS Team Recovers ₹6.45 Lakh from Cyber Fraudsters

HT Digital

July 4, Thursday: In a commendable effort by the City Police’s Cyber PS team, a significant amount of ₹6,45,000 was successfully recovered after a resident from Lalmati fell victim to a cyber fraud scam. The victim had been defrauded of ₹10,80,000 by a fraudulent scheme operating under the name Golden Finger Alliance Investment.

The incident began when the victim was lured into the scam by the promise of high returns on investment. After transferring a substantial amount of money to the fraudsters, the victim realized they had been duped and promptly reported the incident to the Cyber PS team.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Cyber PS team sprang into action. Through meticulous investigation and rapid coordination with banking institutions, the team managed to freeze a portion of the defrauded amount. Their swift action led to the recovery of ₹6,45,000, a significant portion of the stolen funds.

Out of the recovered amount, ₹4,45,000 has already been credited back to the victim’s account. Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining ₹2,00,000 and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The City Police have issued a warning to the public to be cautious of such fraudulent schemes and to report any suspicious activities immediately. They emphasized the importance of verifying the legitimacy of investment opportunities before making any financial transactions.

The successful recovery of the funds has been widely praised, highlighting the efficiency and dedication of the Cyber PS team in combating cybercrime. The City Police remain committed to protecting citizens from cyber threats and ensuring a safe digital environment for all.

The City Police Commissioner commended the Cyber PS team for their quick and effective response. “This recovery is a testament to the diligence and expertise of our Cyber PS team. We urge the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help us combat cybercrime more effectively,” the Commissioner said.

The investigation into the Golden Finger Alliance Investment scam continues, with the Cyber PS team working tirelessly to trace the remaining funds and track down the fraudsters responsible for the crime.