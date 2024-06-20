29 C
Thursday, June 20, 2024
CPI(M) Protests Against Bamunimaidan Flyover Construction in Guwahati

HT Digital

June 20, Thursday: The Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] recently staged a protest in Guwahati opposing the construction of a flyover in Bamunimaidan. The protest, held at the proposed construction site, saw the participation of numerous party members and local residents.

Protesters voiced their concerns over the potential displacement of residents and the environmental impact the construction may cause. They argued that the flyover project, while aimed at easing traffic congestion, does not adequately consider the community’s welfare and the ecological balance of the area.

Leaders of CPI(M) highlighted the need for comprehensive planning and public consultations before proceeding with large-scale infrastructure projects. They called for alternative solutions to the city’s traffic issues that would be less disruptive to local communities.

The demonstration underscored the ongoing tensions between development initiatives and community interests in Guwahati. As the city continues to expand, balancing infrastructure growth with the needs and concerns of residents remains a critical challenge for urban planners and policymakers.

