June 10, Monday: Deepor Beel, a vital wetland crucial for environmental balance and conservation in Guwahati, is facing imminent ecological collapse due to ongoing government and private enterprise activities.

Pramod Kalita, the General Secretary of the Deepor Beel Suraksha Manch, raised alarming concerns during a discussion at the Deepor Beel Dhaba and Restaurant in Chakardoi Kalitapara, near Deepor Beel. Kalita revealed that nearly 70 percent of the once-thriving wetland, home to diverse indigenous fish species, has been lost primarily due to the establishment of a dumping ground by the Government of Assam and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation on its banks two decades ago. Additionally, wastewater from Guwahati has been channeled into the Beel through the Pamohi Canal, exacerbating pollution levels.

Kalita highlighted the disruption caused by the water canal under the Arjunguri bridge on the National Highway near Girijananda Choudhury University in Azara. This obstruction has hampered natural water movement, posing a risk of severe flooding in the Azara area if water levels rise further.

Government actions have come under scrutiny for their lack of commitment to preserving the Beel’s biodiversity. Kalita criticized the absence of research or studies by government departments to assess the impact of development projects on the Beel’s ecosystem. He emphasized the need for policies safeguarding the rights of the Azara fishing community, integral to Deepor Beel’s ecological balance.

The discussion, attended by members of the Deepor Beel Suraksha Manch, including advisor Sanesh Teran, executive member Deepak Teran, and activist Dilip Kalita from Khanamukh Milan Sangha, underscored the urgent need for concerted action to protect Deepor Beel’s fragile ecosystem.