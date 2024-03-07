Firing at Borbari in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 6: One Bapan Debnath, a plumber, opened fire at a youth from Amguri at Borbari in the city.

The youth from Amguri has been identified as Saddam Hussain. An electrician by proffession was injured following the incident.

As per reports, a feud erupted between two friends which went so far that one of them shot at the other.

Bapan was reportedly furious after coming to know that Saddam had an illicit relationship with his wife. According to the information at hand, the victim had fled with the wife of the accused about 10 days ago..

After coming to know about it, the accused Bapan located Saddam and brandished his firearm with which he shot at Saddam. Following the incident, the victim was rushed to the nearby Pratiksha Hospital where he is fighting for his life.

Local police reached the scene after receiving information about the matter and apprehended the accused Bapan. However, it remains unclear at the moment as to how Bapan managed to acquire a weapon.