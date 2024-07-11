30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...

Flood-Hit Residents of Rukminigaon Protest in Guwahati

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 10, Thursday: Residents of Rukminigaon in Guwahati staged a protest following severe flooding in their area. The flood-hit residents voiced their frustration and demanded immediate relief and effective measures from the authorities to address the recurring issue. The protest highlighted the residents’ plight and the urgent need for sustainable flood management solutions. The demonstration drew significant attention, urging local officials to take swift action to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities.

- Advertisement -

The residents cited poor drainage systems and inadequate infrastructure as primary causes of the flooding. They called for the immediate deployment of relief materials and the implementation of long-term solutions to prevent future flooding

10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam and Meghalaya to Streamline Operations by Downsizing Unproductive Boards

The Hills Times -
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays