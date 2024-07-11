Flood-Hit Residents of Rukminigaon Protest in Guwahati

HT Digital

July 10, Thursday: Residents of Rukminigaon in Guwahati staged a protest following severe flooding in their area. The flood-hit residents voiced their frustration and demanded immediate relief and effective measures from the authorities to address the recurring issue. The protest highlighted the residents’ plight and the urgent need for sustainable flood management solutions. The demonstration drew significant attention, urging local officials to take swift action to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities.

- Advertisement -

The residents cited poor drainage systems and inadequate infrastructure as primary causes of the flooding. They called for the immediate deployment of relief materials and the implementation of long-term solutions to prevent future flooding