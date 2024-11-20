22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Food delivery boy arrested for robbery

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: In a significant breakthrough, a team from the Chandmari Police Station under the Guwahati City Police Department (CGPD) apprehended a man involved in a robbery on Rajgarh Road, the city police officials informed on Wednesday.

The accused, Bhaskar Kalita, aged 26, hailing from Kampur, was arrested for snatching a gold chain and robbing two gold earrings at knifepoint.

The police seized a dagger and a scooty used during the crime from Kalita’s possession.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A CGPD team from Chandmari PS arrested one Bhaskar Kalita (26) of Kampur in a case of snatching one gold chain & robbing two gold ear rings by showing sharp weapon that took place at Rajgarh Road few days back.”

https://twitter.com/GuwahatiPol/status/1859085745178214764

The arrest comes days after the incident, which left the victim shaken. Kalita, who worked as a Swiggy delivery boy, reportedly used his delivery assignments as a guise to monitor potential targets.

Subsequently, the police officials have initiated legal proceedings against the accused.

“The dagger & the scooty used during the commission of the crime were seized from his possession. The arrested snatcher works as a Swiggy Delivery boy. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

