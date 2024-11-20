Food delivery boy arrested for robbery

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Nov 20: In a significant breakthrough, a team from the Chandmari Police Station under the Guwahati City Police Department (CGPD) apprehended a man involved in a robbery on Rajgarh Road, the city police officials informed on Wednesday.
The accused, Bhaskar Kalita, aged 26, hailing from Kampur, was arrested for snatching a gold chain and robbing two gold earrings at knifepoint.
The police seized a dagger and a scooty used during the crime from Kalita’s possession.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A CGPD team from Chandmari PS arrested one Bhaskar Kalita (26) of Kampur in a case of snatching one gold chain & robbing two gold ear rings by showing sharp weapon that took place at Rajgarh Road few days back.”
The arrest comes days after the incident, which left the victim shaken. Kalita, who worked as a Swiggy delivery boy, reportedly used his delivery assignments as a guise to monitor potential targets.
Subsequently, the police officials have initiated legal proceedings against the accused.
