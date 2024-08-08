29 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Gauhati High Court Urges Action on Waterlogging Issues

The Guwahati High Court emphasizes the urgent need to address waterlogging problems in the city, calling for immediate action to resolve the ongoing issues.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 8, Thursday: In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court has called for immediate measures to tackle the persistent waterlogging issues affecting the city. The court highlighted the urgency of addressing the problem, which has been causing considerable inconvenience to residents and disrupting daily life.

The court’s directive comes after numerous complaints and petitions from citizens regarding the severe impact of waterlogging during monsoon seasons. The judges stressed that the current infrastructure is insufficient to handle the heavy rainfall, leading to frequent flooding and stagnation of water on roads.

Authorities have been urged to implement effective drainage solutions and maintenance strategies to alleviate the problem. The High Court’s intervention marks a critical step towards improving urban infrastructure and ensuring a better quality of life for Guwahati’s residents.

The court’s decision underscores the need for a coordinated effort between municipal bodies and state agencies to address and resolve the waterlogging crisis effectively.

