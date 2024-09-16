28 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 16, 2024
Ghy-N Ghy bridge set to become landmark of pogressive city: CM

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 16: The much-anticipated Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge will be completed in the coming months, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday describing it as a monumental step in the city's infrastructure development.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma remarked, "In a few months from now, we are going to dedicate the majestic Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, which will bridge distances and become the landmark of a new & progressive Guwahati."

The ambitious project will enhance the connectivity between Guwahati and North Guwahati, and is expected to ease traffic congestion, cut down travel time, and bolster economic growth in the region.

Sarma informed that once the construction is completed, the bridge will serve as a vital link between the two sides of the Brahmaputra River, bringing them physically and economically closer.

Additionally, the bridge will be seen as a key element in the government's broader vision of transforming Guwahati into a modern urban hub.

Sarma added that the structure will not only ease transportation but also symbolize the city's rapid progress and development.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
