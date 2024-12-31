GMC penalises sweets shop, urges compliance with rules

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 31: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken strict action against a sweets and confectionery establishment located on SC Road in Ward No. 15, the corporation informed on Tuesday.

The establishment faced a penalty for violating several regulations, including engaging in unhygienic manufacturing practices, improper roadside dumping of waste, causing drain blockages, and failing to maintain a standard selling counter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the GMC stated, “GMC has imposed a penalty on a sweets and confectionery establishment in SC Road, Ward No. 15, for multiple violations, including unhygienic manufacturing practices, roadside dumping, drain blockage, and failure to maintain a standard selling counter.”

The GMC officials further emphasized the importance of compliance with municipal norms, highlighting that these violations pose a significant risk to public health and the environment.

GMC urges all commercial… pic.twitter.com/u17D1c1cC5 — Guwahati Municipal Corporation (@gmc_guwahati) December 30, 2024

The corporation has also urged all commercial establishments to adhere to prescribed rules and regulations.

“GMC urges all commercial establishments to strictly adhere to the prescribed rules and regulations to avoid being penalised”, the GMC added.