32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Commissioner Police and Joint CP Supervise Case Investigations

Guwahati Police Commissioner, along with the Joint CP, supervised case investigations on August 12, 2024, assessing actions taken and discussing progress with Investigating Officers.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 13, Tuesday: In an ongoing effort to ensure the effectiveness and thoroughness of investigations, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Guwahati, along with the Joint Commissioner of Police, conducted a detailed review of ongoing cases on August 12, 2024. The supervision involved direct interactions with a team of Investigating Officers, during which the CP and Joint CP took stock of the actions already taken and assessed the progress of various investigations.

- Advertisement -

The review session aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the investigative processes and ensuring that all cases are handled with the utmost diligence. This regular supervision is part of Guwahati Police’s broader commitment to maintaining law and order in the city, as well as delivering justice in a timely manner.

The Guwahati Police, in a tweet, confirmed the supervision, highlighting the importance of continuous oversight in the investigation process. By staying closely involved in the progress of cases, the CP and Joint CP aim to reinforce accountability and improve outcomes in the city’s policing efforts.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Landslide in Meghalaya Disrupts Guwahati-Silchar Route

The Hills Times -