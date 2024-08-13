Guwahati Commissioner Police and Joint CP Supervise Case Investigations

HT Digital

August 13, Tuesday: In an ongoing effort to ensure the effectiveness and thoroughness of investigations, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Guwahati, along with the Joint Commissioner of Police, conducted a detailed review of ongoing cases on August 12, 2024. The supervision involved direct interactions with a team of Investigating Officers, during which the CP and Joint CP took stock of the actions already taken and assessed the progress of various investigations.

The review session aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the investigative processes and ensuring that all cases are handled with the utmost diligence. This regular supervision is part of Guwahati Police’s broader commitment to maintaining law and order in the city, as well as delivering justice in a timely manner.

The Guwahati Police, in a tweet, confirmed the supervision, highlighting the importance of continuous oversight in the investigation process. By staying closely involved in the progress of cases, the CP and Joint CP aim to reinforce accountability and improve outcomes in the city’s policing efforts.