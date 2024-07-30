Guwahati International Airport Honored with Pollution Control Award

HT Digital

July 30, Tuesday: A proud moment for Guwahati International Airport! The airport has been honored with the Pollution Control Waste Management & Recycling Award by the prestigious Greentech Foundation. This accolade is a testament to the airport’s unwavering commitment to reducing its ecological footprint and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

The award recognizes the airport’s exceptional efforts in implementing effective waste management and recycling practices. By adopting innovative strategies and sustainable practices, Guwahati International Airport has set a benchmark in environmental stewardship within the aviation industry. The recognition by Greentech Foundation underscores the importance of such initiatives and serves as an inspiration for other organizations to follow suit.

The airport’s management expressed their gratitude for the award, reaffirming their dedication to environmental sustainability. They emphasized that this achievement is a collective effort and thanked the entire team for their hard work and commitment. As Guwahati International Airport continues to lead by example, it remains focused on further enhancing its green initiatives and fostering a culture of sustainability.