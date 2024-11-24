25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Guwahati Police arrest one with heroin, drug equipment

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: In a significant crackdown on drug-related activities, a team from the City General Police Division (CGPD) under Pan Bazaar Police Station arrested a 21-year-old individual, identified as Anowar Ali from Bilasipara, during a search operation in Fancy Bazaar, the city police officials informed on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A CGPD team from PAN Bazaar PS arrested one Anowar Ali (21) of Bilasipara after he was caught with 8 vials.”

The operation led to the seizure of eight vials containing suspected heroin, collectively weighing 10.48 grams.

Additionally, three syringes, a mobile phone, and Rs 1,110 in cash were recovered from the accused, indicating his involvement in drug distribution.

“Heroin, weighing 10.48 gms, 3 syringes, 1 mobile phone, & ₹1110 in cash during a surprise search ops at near Rail Gates in Fancy bazaar”, the Guwahati Police added.

