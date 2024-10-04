Guwahati Police arrest suspected mobile thief, seize 20 phones

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: In a significant operation, the East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Sonapur Police Station apprehended a man in possession of 20 suspected stolen mobile phones, the city police officials informed on Friday.

The accused, identified as Biru Boro (22), a resident of Byrnihat, was caught during a routine check at 15 Mile.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Sonapur PS arrested one Biru Boro (22) of Byrnihat after he was caught with 20 mobile phones, suspected to be stolen, at 15 Mile today.”

Along with the mobile phones, the police also seized a scooty, registered under the number AS15U9646, believed to have been used in the thefts.

The police suspect Boro to be involved in a wider network of mobile phone thefts in the area.

A detailed investigation is currently underway and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

“One scooty (AS15U9646) has been seized from his possession. Further probe is on. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.