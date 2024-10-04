25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 4, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Police arrest suspected mobile thief, seize 20 phones

The accused, identified as Biru Boro (22), a resident of Byrnihat, was caught during a routine check at 15 Mile.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: In a significant operation, the East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Sonapur Police Station apprehended a man in possession of 20 suspected stolen mobile phones, the city police officials informed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The accused, identified as Biru Boro (22), a resident of Byrnihat, was caught during a routine check at 15 Mile.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Sonapur PS arrested one Biru Boro (22) of Byrnihat after he was caught with 20 mobile phones, suspected to be stolen, at 15 Mile today.”

Along with the mobile phones, the police also seized a scooty, registered under the number AS15U9646, believed to have been used in the thefts.

The police suspect Boro to be involved in a wider network of mobile phone thefts in the area.

- Advertisement -

A detailed investigation is currently underway and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

“One scooty (AS15U9646) has been seized from his possession. Further probe is on. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dass inaugurates NABARD office, unveils Dr. Syama Mukherjee’s statue in Dhubri

The Hills Times -
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World