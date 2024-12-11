17 C
Guwahati Police bust bike-lifting syndicate; 6 arrested

GUWAHATI, Dec 11: In a major operation, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) and a team from Gorchuk Police Station have dismantled a bike-lifting syndicate with the arrest of six individuals and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, the city police officials informed on Wednesday.

As per reports, acting on precise intelligence, three bike lifters were arrested: Md Abdul Hanif Seikh (32) of Dhubri, Md Rafiq Ali (30) of Boko, and Md Jakir Hussain (27) of Baghbor.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “SOG WGPD & a team from Gorchuk PS acted on an intel & arrested 3 veteran bike lifters – Md Abdul Hanif Seikh (32) of Dhubri, Md Rafiq Ali (30) of Boko & Md Jakir Hussain (27) of Baghbor.”

Following interrogation, two Yamaha R15 bikes were traced to Jowai, Meghalaya, where three receivers of stolen goods: Dibormi Amrynsong (26), Tunadahun Matra (25), and Rimki Suchiag (22), all residents of West Jaintia Hills were apprehended on the spot.

Further investigations led to the recovery of three additional bikes—two Royal Enfield motorcycles (registration numbers AS01FJ7567 and AS01FE3496) and one Bajaj Avenger (AS01DU2357)—from Muktapur near the international border.

The police also seized critical tools used in the thefts, including three master keys, an iron cutter, and other lock-breaking equipment.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

“Another 3 stolen bikes – 2 Royal Enfield bikes (AS01FJ7567 & AS01FE3496), 1 Bajaj Avenger (AS01DU2357) – from Muktapur near international border were recovered following interrogation. Other items like 3 master keys, 1 iron cutter hand saw and other lock breaking equipments were also seized. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

BTC Chief inaugurates Tribal Emporium cum Food Court in Tamulpur

The Hills Times -
