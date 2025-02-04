Guwahati Police crack theft cases; gold, cash, vehicles recovered

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: Guwahati Police have successfully cracked two separate theft cases, leading to the arrest of six individuals and the recovery of stolen valuables, including gold jewelry, cash, and vehicles, the city police officials informed on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The swift actions of the police teams from Paltan Bazar and Fatasil Ambari police stations resulted in the apprehension of the culprits and the seizure of stolen items.

10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention 10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya 10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible 10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday View all stories

In the first case, a team from Paltan Bazar Police Station, operating under the City Guwahati Police District (CGPD), arrested four individuals from Barpeta, Harshajit Mandal (21), Mokibul Hussain (21), Rushikesh Kishen Shinde (27), and Mokibul Khan (25), in connection with a theft case.

During the operation, the police recovered a substantial amount of stolen items from their possession, including a gold necklace (10 grams), multiple gold pieces weighing 30 grams, a gold ring, a silver ring, six broken silver anklets, a silver bracelet, Rs 75,000 in cash, and three mobile phones.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A CGPD team from Paltanbazaar PS cracked a case of theft after it arrested — Harshajit Mandal (21), Mokibul Hussain (21), Rushikesh Kishen Shinde (27), Mokibul Khan (25), all from Barpeta— after the following stolen items were seized from their possession.”

https://twitter.com/GuwahatiPol/status/1886340469829038221?t=MtQuz-Yn85ZiAZcLGj4m4A&s=19

In a separate operation, a team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station, under the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD), caught two thieves red-handed while they were attempting to steal a battery from a stolen e-rickshaw at Budhbar Bazaar.

The arrested individuals, identified as Rafik Ali (18) and Rahul Badsha (18), were found in possession of stolen items, including a scooty (AS01BZ8181), two duplicate e-rickshaw lock keys, and tools such as screwdrivers, a salai wrench, 12 wrenches, a wire cutter, a knife, and two mobile phones.

Investigations revealed that both the stolen vehicles had been taken by the duo.

- Advertisement -

The police are conducting further due diligence, and legal action has been initiated.

“A WGPD team from Fatasil Ambari PS nabbed 2 thieves—Rafik Ali(18) & Rahul Badsha(18)—red-handed at Budhbar Bazaar when they were attempting to steal battery from a stolen e-rickshaw(AS01ER9961)”, the Guwahati Police added.