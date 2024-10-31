Guwahati Police issues advisory for safe, eco-friendly Deepawali celebrations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: In preparation for the Deepawali festivities 2024, Guwahati Police has issued a detailed advisory to ensure the safety of residents and protect the environment, the police officials informed on Thursday.

In line with the Supreme Court guidelines, the advisory emphasizes the use of “Green Crackers” and provides a list of safety practices for the festival.

The advisory has urged citizens to use only Indian-origin Green Crackers, which are designed to produce lower levels of pollution and contain no toxic chemicals.

Additionally, these eco-friendly crackers are permitted to be used strictly between 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM on Deepawali.

Meanwhile, the use of traditional, high-decibel crackers has been discouraged to minimize noise pollution, which can cause stress to vulnerable groups and animals.

Guwahati Police has also shared a series of “Do’s and Don’ts” for the safe handling of fireworks.

Key safety guidelines include maintaining a safe distance while lighting fireworks, storing crackers carefully, keeping water or sand nearby to extinguish accidental fires, and wearing cotton clothing to avoid burns.

In case of emergencies, residents are encouraged to dial emergency numbers 108 or 101.

The advisory further highlighted the harmful effects of conventional fireworks on air quality, noting the presence of toxic chemicals such as barium nitrate, aluminum, and sulfur, which can lead to respiratory issues and other health risks.

Fireworks have been prohibited in “Silence Zones,” including areas near hospitals, schools, and courts, to protect public health and maintain order.

Special instructions were also issued for the safety and well-being of animals.

Furthermore, Guwahati Police urged citizens to take precautions for pets and stray animals, who often experience distress due to loud sounds.

Additionally, the advisory suggests keeping pets indoors, with food and water to help them feel secure, and closing windows to reduce exposure to the noise.