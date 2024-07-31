Guwahati Police Rescue Two Minor Girls from Hotel in Paltan Bazar

HT Digital

July 31, Wednesday: In a significant operation, Guwahati Police rescued two minor girls from a hotel in the Paltan Bazar area. Acting on a tip-off, the police swiftly moved in and found the girls in distress. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and they are suspected of being involved in human trafficking.

The rescue operation was led by a dedicated team from the Guwahati Police, who managed to locate the minors and ensure their safety. The girls have been handed over to a child welfare committee, where they will receive the necessary care and support.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of human trafficking in the region. The police have intensified their efforts to crack down on such criminal activities, ensuring that those involved are brought to justice.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help combat trafficking. The rescue of these minors serves as a reminder of the critical role that community awareness and cooperation play in safeguarding vulnerable individual