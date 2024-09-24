Guwahati Schools Closed for Four Days Due to Extreme Heat

HT Digital

September 24, Tuesday: Guwahati’s schools will remain closed for the next four days as the city grapples with a punishing heatwave, prompting authorities to prioritize student health and safety. The Assam government’s decision was announced on Sunday, aiming to shield children from the soaring temperatures that have persisted for several days.

- Advertisement -

The closure order applies to all government and private schools, ranging from pre-primary to class 12. School officials have been directed to comply with the instructions immediately, allowing students and staff a reprieve from the harsh weather. Assam’s Director of Elementary and Secondary Education, Soumya Dutta, has emphasized the need to protect young students from potential health risks, such as dehydration and heatstroke, that could arise from prolonged exposure to extreme heat conditions.

According to reports, Guwahati has experienced a sharp rise in temperatures, reaching highs of 38°C in recent days. The regional meteorological department has warned that the current conditions may continue, advising residents to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak hours.

Parents and guardians have welcomed the move, expressing concern for their children’s well-being. “The heat has been unbearable, and we’re glad the government acted swiftly,” said a parent from the city.

Meanwhile, educational authorities are considering rescheduling upcoming assessments and extracurricular activities to ensure minimal disruption to the academic calendar once schools reopen. The Assam government will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.