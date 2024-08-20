25 C
Guwahati Solid Waste Management Plant Set to Boost Operations

The Guwahati Solid Waste Management Plant is expected to enhance its operations, improving waste processing efficiency and addressing the city's waste management challenges.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 20, Tuesday: The Guwahati Solid Waste Management Plant is poised to significantly enhance its operations, marking a major step forward in the city’s efforts to tackle waste management issues. The plant, which plays a critical role in processing the city’s solid waste, is expected to increase its efficiency and capacity, providing a much-needed boost to Guwahati’s waste management infrastructure.

City officials have highlighted the importance of the plant’s improved operations, which will help address the growing challenges of waste accumulation and disposal in Guwahati. The plant’s upgrades are part of a broader initiative to modernize the city’s waste management system, ensuring that waste is processed more effectively and sustainably.

As the plant ramps up its activities, residents are encouraged to participate in waste segregation and recycling efforts, contributing to the city’s goal of creating a cleaner and more environmentally friendly urban environment. The enhanced operations at the solid waste management plant are expected to significantly reduce the burden on landfills and improve overall sanitation in Guwahati.

