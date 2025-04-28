Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Plunge Guwahati into Darkness, Disrupt Daily Life

HT Digital

GUWAHATi, APR 18: Early morning thunderstorms and intense rainfall brought Guwahati to a standstill today, April 28, causing widespread power outages and severely disrupting daily life across the city.

Strong winds accompanied the heavy downpour, leading to extensive waterlogging and major traffic snarls just as residents were preparing for their morning commute to offices and schools.

Many areas experienced complete blackouts, with storm activity knocking out power infrastructure across several neighbourhoods.

Submerged roads and flooded streets caused significant delays, with commuters struggling to navigate through waterlogged areas.

The situation left many stranded and led to long traffic jams across key routes in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further heavy showers in the coming hours, keeping authorities on high alert for possible additional disruptions.

Emergency teams have been mobilised to manage the aftermath and restore normalcy as quickly as possible.