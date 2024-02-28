High Govt Price Deprives Indigenous, Bhumiputras Of Myadi Pattas: AAP

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Feb 27: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the state government’s ‘Basundhara-2’ scheme which ensures land rights of the indigenous in the state.

Speaking to the newsmen here in Guwahati, AAP vice president Jitul Deka highlighted governments failure in implementation of the scheme.

“ The state government said that taking chances of many loopholes of states land act many doubtful individuals have grabbed land in the state depriving rights of the indigenous. The government further said that due to lack of myadi patta the indigenous are worst sufferers. Through Basundhara-2 the indegenous would be able to get myadi pattas out of their aksonia land. The government further said that the indigenous living on government land, VGR and PGR will get land rights. However, in reality the opposite picture is being seen of the government’s announcement,” Deka said.

Deka raised concern that the city’s residents have been forced to pay a premium for the new government valuation of land in Guwahati.

“According to the new government prices, Rs 1.5 crore per bigha in industrial areas, Rs 4.8 crore per bigha along highways, Rs 5 crore per bigha along roads and Rs 7.8 crore per bigha within 100 meters of highways. The government value of land outside 100 meters is Rs 7.7 crore, inside 100 meters of roads is Rs 7.6 crore and outside 100 meters of roads is Rs 7.5 crore. The govt valuation at Bashishta is Rs 4.2 cr, Rs 6.3 cr at Mathgharia, Rs 2.77 cr at Noonmati, Rs 5.7 cr at Hengerabari, Rs 4.35 cr at Gitanagar, Rs 2.8 cr at Hatigaon, Rs 3.3 cr at Jyotikuchi, Rs 2.7 cr at Kharghuli, Rs 4.8 crore at Fatashil, Rs 2.7 crore at Bonda, Rs 6.3 crore at Dwarka Nagar and Rs 3.3 crore in Bagharbari,” he said.

Deka further said that city residents have been facing trouble gathering the premium for such govt valuation of land to get myadi pattas.

He lamated that the tribal or Bhumiputra people in Patarkuchi, Lalmati, Beltola, Lakhra, Garhchuk, Kahilipara, Jatia etc. areas of Guwahati have been living on land having no myadi pattas. “They were forced to sell half of their land to a businessman after failing to pay the premium,” he said.

Deka further urged the chief minister to issue myadi pattas to indigenous Assamese and Bhumiputra people living in Guwahati free of cost or at low prices.