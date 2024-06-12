31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
IndiGo to launch new direct flights from Durgapur to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati starting in August

GuwahatiAssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 12: Durgapur is set to extend its wings with direct flights to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati starting at the end of August.

The steel city currently offers direct flights to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

As per reports, IndiGo Airlines will be running daily flights from Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport to Bhubaneswar starting August 30. The flight will arrive in Durgapur at 12:55 pm and depart at 4:35 pm.

Furthermore, the airline will operate flights to Bagdogra four days a week, departing at 1:15 pm and returning at 4:05 pm. There will also be a thrice-weekly connection to Guwahati, with the flight leaving at 3:15 pm and returning at 4:50 pm.

The launch of these flights is intended to save residents of Asansol, Chittaranjan, Burdwan, Bankura, Bishnupur, Purulia, Raniganj, Sainthia, Suri, Bolpur, and Rampurhat in West Bengal, as well as Dhanbad and Bokaro in Jharkhand, four to six hours of travel time to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, or Guwahati. They will no longer need to make the road journey to Kolkata before catching their flights.

IndiGo currently operates all flights out of Durgapur, offering daily services to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, along with four flights a week to Mumbai and three flights a week to Chennai.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
